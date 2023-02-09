PBS Kids character Donkey Hodie visiting Amarillo for a meet and greet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle PBS is hosting a family fun event to meet and greet Donkey Hodie.
Families will get to join and meet Donkey Hodie for story time, there will be snacks from Goody’s Popcorn, and hands-on learning activities with Snapology.
Raising Cane’s will also provide guests with food.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 11, in the Panhandle PBS Studio at S. Jackson.
Tickets are $5 each and spots are limited. Tickets can be purchased here.
