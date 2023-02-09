New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opioid abuse continues to sweep the country and those impacted in Randall and Potter counties can now seek services through Legal Aid of NorthWest.

“This is nationwide, this has become just out of control,’ said Tom Stutz, Director of Litigation, Legal Aid Of NorthWest - Fort Worth.

Opioid Use Disorder continues to rise in Potter county, deaths and use are reported to be 50% higher than the rest of the United States.

Through Legal Aid of NorthWest individuals and family members can seek legal and personal help through a $1.3 million grant from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation.

“This has such far ranging issues that come up for the opioid use disorder and so this is intended very much for the individuals but also deeply for the families,” said Stutz.

Stutz says tackling the opioid crisis has to be done at all angles, including legal.

“We’ve already started looking at it from a health care standpoint, but we need to deal with from a legal standpoint because it does have implications and especially hard hits hard on the low income community because they really don’t have anywhere else to turn to,” said Stutz.

Legal Aid of NorthWest provides a multiple services through the grant from advice and brief services to full representation.

“It could be family law cases where we help somebody get a protective order from family violence, child custody, making sure the children are taken care of making sure that the families aren’t taken advantage of because they just don’t have representation,” said Stutz.

Removing these barriers for those impacted by OUD can allow them to get back to living their lives.

“We remove legal barriers. A lot of these folks have lost employment housing to do expungements non-disclosures, we can get driver’s licenses back. These are all critical areas to maintaining economic stability we can work with in terms of providing housing stability,” said Stutz.

If you are seeking help you can reach out to Legal Aid of NorthWest by clicking here.

