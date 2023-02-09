New Mexico man charged with 3rd felony after stolen vehicle found

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A man has been convicted of his third felony charge in Clovis.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, on Feb. 7, 42-year-old Robert Najar has been charged for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

The Clovis Police Department say that on December 29, 2020, they found a stolen van at a La Vista Inn.

Officials found the suspects in a hotel room who drove the van, and interviewed both Najar and Shaunna Perry.

The police found their stories conflicted and after further investigation, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Dexter, and contacted the owner.

Both Najar and Perry were charged.

The court will set the sentencing hearing on a later date.

Najar has two prior felony convictions and recently was convicted of armed robbery in Lincoln County.

