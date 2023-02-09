Longhorn’s touchdown leader, Jamel Acosta-Lewis, commits to Colorado Mesa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This afternoon, Caprock football star Jamel Acosta-Lewis signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career and education at Colorado Mesa University.

Starting from a young age, Jamel has always had a football in his hands. Being able to continue to play the sport he loves has been something that he has been working towards for many years.

“This is a blessing, true blessing. I’ve been working towards this my whole life. Ever since I was in kindergarten, I played upper grade with my older brother. I really started working harder for it when I got to my sophomore year, and I was like I could really do this stuff. I started to believe in myself,” Colorado-Mesa commit, Jamel Acosta-Lewis said.

This past fall, Acosta-Lewis led the Longhorns in touchdowns at the running-back position. Caprock finished it’s season right at .500 with a 5-5 record. Jamel signing to Colorado Mesa comes to no shock to Caprock High School Head Football Coach, Dan Sherwood.

“I kind of had a feeling when Jamel came here as a freshman that we might be doing this three years later. One of those just coach’s intuition just knowing how good of a kid he is, how hard he works, and all of his teammates can attest to that,” Coach Sherwood said.

When choosing where to continue his football career at, Acosta-Lewis had a great feeling about suiting up with the Mavericks. Having close relationships with his coaches is something that he really takes value in. Colorado Mesa’s coaching staff made him feel right at home.

“The coaching staff, the coaching staff is tremendous. They are just like my coaching staff here, they just treat me like a son. Coach Draper is like twenties, 23, 24, and he treats me like a brother. I really loved how they were treating me down there,” Acosta-Lewis said.

Jamel says that he will suit up at safety and running back for the Mavericks this upcoming fall.

While he is still at Caprock though, he will play one more sport as a Longhorn. He will be part of the track team this Spring participating in jumping events.

Colorado Mesa University is an NCAA Division II university in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).

