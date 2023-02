UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Highway 64/87 to and from Raton is closed due to inclement weather in Union County area.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, travelers should not seek other routes.

An update will be given once available.

February 9, 2023 @ 10:20AM HWY 64/87 (Hwy to and from Raton) is now CLOSED‼️ DO NOT seek an alternate route. Doing so may get you stranded without cell phone service. Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.