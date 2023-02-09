Who's Hiring?
Cold Front And Some Flakes

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle through the early morning hours on Thursday. Behind the front there is a upper level storm dropping out of the central Rocky Mountains that will bring enough instability to generate some scattered snow showers through the day. This will be a low-impact event, no travel trouble but with breezy conditions a heavier snow band could reduce visibility and leave a dusting in a few spots.

