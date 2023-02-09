Catholic Charities of Tx Panhandle hosting ‘Superbowl of Caring’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will be holding it’s “Superbowl of Caring” the next two days.

The organization will have donation barrels at the exit of the Coulter Walmart Supercenter Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is asking shoppers to donate a can a food as they leave the store.

The organization says it will help area homeless as Sunday’s big game approaches.

