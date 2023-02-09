Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns.

Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.

“We gotta be able to knock down open shots.” Smiley said when speaking on areas in which his team needs to improve in the coming months. “We’ve got to be shooters when we get the opportunity. I don’t know if we have that confidence yet, but we’re gonna make sure we instill that into them and, again, execution on the little things... We’ve got to know the play and what we’re gonna do when we get into it. I think summer league and some of those spring leagues, team camps and things like that are good times to focus on that too. We’ve got to understand that’s important.”

