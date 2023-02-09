Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end

VIDEO: Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns.

Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.

“We gotta be able to knock down open shots.” Smiley said when speaking on areas in which his team needs to improve in the coming months. “We’ve got to be shooters when we get the opportunity. I don’t know if we have that confidence yet, but we’re gonna make sure we instill that into them and, again, execution on the little things... We’ve got to know the play and what we’re gonna do when we get into it. I think summer league and some of those spring leagues, team camps and things like that are good times to focus on that too. We’ve got to understand that’s important.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
An Amarillo man who has been convicted in the year 1999 for shooting three teen boys in their...
Amarillo man who shot and killed 3 teens in 1999 executed
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month

Latest News

Randall tennis star Ella Hester hugs her mother after signing with Texas A&M - Kingsville.
Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent
Amarillo High Boys Basketball Coach
Jason Pillion, Amarillo High Boys Basketball Coach:
Bushland Girl's Basketball Coach
Ty Mayfield, Bushland Girls Basketball Coach
Herford Boys Basketball
Marques Lofits, Herford Boys Basketball Coach