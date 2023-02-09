Caprock High Booster Club hosting bake sale to raise money for trip to nationals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Booster Club for Caprock High School’s Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a bake sale.

The money will be for the cadets trip to Washington DC for nationals.

This is the second year in a row Caprock has reached nationals, last year they won in Daytona Beach.

The bake sale will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the corner of 24th and Osage.

