Caprock High Booster Club hosting bake sale to raise money for trip to nationals
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Booster Club for Caprock High School’s Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a bake sale.
The money will be for the cadets trip to Washington DC for nationals.
This is the second year in a row Caprock has reached nationals, last year they won in Daytona Beach.
The bake sale will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the corner of 24th and Osage.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.