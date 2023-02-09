Who's Hiring?
Canyon burglary spree hits West Texas A&M University(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive car burglary has impacted the city of Canyon and West Texas A&M University.

WTAMU police were called about individuals checking door handles on cars late Tuesday night.

“By having everybody involved in the safety aspect, it increases our impact it expects essentially because we have eyes and ears everywhere,” said Shawn Burns, Chief of Police for WTAMU. “We just need people to call in and say, ‘hey, this doesn’t look right to me.’”

A total of 23 cars were broken into on campus and in the city of Canyon. 13 cars were in the city and 10 cars were on campus. Officials arrested two for the burglaries on WTAMU campus.

University police explain this was a crime of opportunity with doors being unlocked.

Although multiple burglaries are rare, Burns said there is a higher opportunity for crimes to happen because of the many cars on campus.

“We have a large concentration of vehicles in a small geographical area. And so statistically there’s more for them to choose,” said Burns.

UPD says to keep expensive belongings out of view and if you see something, say something.

“Somebody tipped us off and said, there are some people that were here lurking around cars doesn’t look right,” said Burns. “That was able to give us a description which then ultimately led to the apprehension. So it’s a community effort. We have to rely on our community and the members of that community to assist us.”

University police and Canyon police are working together to investigate any additional victims.

“We made sure that Canyon was aware of what we had been had reported. And it ultimately assisted Canyon in finding them because they did perpetrate some crimes in the city as well. So we both win in that situation,” said Burns.

