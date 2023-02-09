1 person dies in house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead after a house caught fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo.

About 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called out to the structure fire in the area of North Travis Street and Northwest 15th Avenue this morning.

Officials said when crews arrived, they saw fire coming from a bedroom window in the front corner of the house.

In the front yard, Amarillo Fire Department found a dead victim.

Fire crews went inside of the home and found a fire contained to the bedroom with high heat throughout the home.

AFD brought the fire under control quickly.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of fire.

Officials are on scene of a fire. (kfda)

