Amarillo Police Department hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department will be hosting their next “Coffee with a Cop” event this February.

Anyone can go and have coffee with local officers and ask them all your question, concerns and comments about the community.

The event will be this Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Starbucks on I-27 and Hollywood Road.

