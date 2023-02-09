2 facing charges after Tucumcari man was killed by a pack of dogs

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Two Tucumcari suspects are facing charges after a man was killed by a pack of dogs last week.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, 50-year-old Mary Olimpia Montoya and her son 27-year-old Kristopher Jaquaris Morris who both live in the area of West High Street were charged with involuntary manslaughter and a dangerous dog (death of a person).

They were booked into the Quay County Detention Center on Wednesday after warrants were issued for their arrests. They were scheduled to appear in magistrate court at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

The dangerous-dog charge is a third-degree felony that can lead to up to six years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

The involuntary manslaughter count is a fourth-degree felony that can lead to up to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Each suspect was charged in the Feb. 1 death of Stanley Hartt, 64, of Tucumcari, who was attacked by five dogs at Gamble Avenue and South 11th Street, near Mesalands Community College.

The release says, at the scene, torn clothing was found, Hartt’s body was found with bite marks, and animals appeared to had “eaten away” parts of his legs.

Hartt died at the scene.

Many of the details of the attack and investigation come from a five-page arrest affidavit.

After a call about a dog attack in the area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 1, city and county law enforcement officers found Hartt on his back “with severe injuries throughout.” He was identified by a blood-covered bank card at the scene.

Shortly after, another officer radioed he had found several dogs. One of the dogs, later identified as Zina, was about 50 pounds with blood on its snout. A deputy was given permission to use deadly force against the dog “to prevent further harm to the public.”

The Animal Control officer shot and killed the dog.

City and county officers followed one of the dogs seen with the pack down an alley in the area of West High Street, the affidavit shows. Officers then spoke to a woman, who was identified as Montoya, who let the dog into her house.

Officers were allowed to see the dog, and confirmed the animal was the same one running with the pack and observed blood droplets on its face.

When officers interviewed Montoya, she said she kept multiple dogs at her home, including a red boxer, two pitbull mixes, a Labrador retriever mix, a German Shephard and two smaller dogs.

Montoya said the dogs belonged to her son Kristopher, “but she takes care of them because he does not,” the affidavit stated. She said a photograph of the dog was consistent with the officers’ description.

Montoya said one of the dogs had broken the back door to her home and that they often jumped the backyard fence. She said one of the dogs had become more aggressive and previously had bitten someone else in the alley or street near her home and her son’s co-worker.

The night of the attack, Montoya said she found her back gate open and let one of the dogs into the house. She told officers her dogs would leave her home and return hours later.

On Wednesday, state police conducted another interview with Montoya and talked to Morris. Officers took video of the home that showed dogs could easily escape the backyard, records show.

During the interview with Morris, he admitted owning the dog that was euthanized. He said the dogs “have a history of repeated escapes, including attacking homes of the city of Tucumcari,” the affidavit stated.

Morris claimed the dogs were not aggressive “but knew of previous incidents of the dogs’ attacking individuals.”

An officer looked and confirmed that the home’s backyard fence was in “severe disrepair,” including a broken gate that was not secured and a bent chain-link fence where Morris said the dogs jumped over.

Montoya identified the four dogs in custody at the city pound as hers.

Two Tucumcari suspects are facing charges after a man was killed by a pack of dogs last week. (Source: The Eastern New Mexico News)

Two Tucumcari people were criminally charged in the death of another resident who was attacked and killed last week by a pack of dogs. (Source: The Eastern New Mexico News)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.