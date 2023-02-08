Warm up, cool down, repeat

Wednesday is shaping up to be a little warmer today, with the outside shot at some scattered showers early. Pre-sunrise, some remnants of a system off to our south could bring some showers to our eastern counties early this morning, but after that, skies are expected to clear. Highs will climb into the 50°s today, with relatively calm winds out of the northwest. But then for Thursday, a cold front is expected to arrive in the morning, turning winds out of the north at 20-30 mph, and dropping daytime highs into the 40°s. Some scattered snow showers will be possible, however, accumulation is expected to stay minimal.

Conditions quiet down for the weekend, Super Bowl Sunday looks to be nice, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60°s.

