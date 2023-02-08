Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head

Firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places, allowing them to get the 2-year-old's head out. (WGAL via CNN)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WGAL) - Firefighters in Pennsylvania freed a 2-year-old girl after she got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan she was playing with.

Mother Erin Meixel called 911 Monday after her 2-year-old daughter, Quinnley, got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan with its middle section removed. The toddler had been playing with the pan.

“She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there. She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her,” Meixel said.

Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had gotten her head stuck.(Source: Junction Fire Company via CNN)

Firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places, allowing them to get Quinnley’s head out.

The toddler is just fine, and her mom is thanking firefighters for doing such a great job.

Meixel joked this kind of thing runs in the family, as she got her legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
Trey Geenleaf
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500; deadliest in decade
Firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places, allowing them to get the 2-year-old's...
'She was a trooper': Mom says of daughter who got cake pan stuck on head
Thirteen Memphis officers could end up being disciplined in connection with the violent arrest...
GRAPHIC: More officers to face discipline in Tyre Nichols incident
About 160 patients were evacuated from a Massachusetts hospital that lost power after an...
Mass. hospital safely evacuated after 10-alarm fire breaks out