Randall County 4-H Member sets record at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County 4-H Member has set a new record at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

15-year-old, Sadie Wampler was announced this year as grand champion and set a new record selling her seer Snoop Dog for $440,000.

The steer was bought by a insurance company based out of Fort Worth, Higginbotham & Associates.

“Over 15,000 plus steers were exhibited there and to come out with the top prize, the grand champion steer is just a huge feat,” said County Extension Agent, JD Rangland.

Sadie says since the moment they brought Snoop Dog home with him to make sure that he would end up great.

“Just washed him every single day. We practiced showing him, setting him up. You have to feed them morning and night. You know, there’s no days off with any livestock project,” said Sadie Wampler.

County Extension agents say they hope that Sadie’s achievements encourages more kids to get involved in organizations like 4-H.

“Victories like this that Sadie was fortunate enough to receive will hopefully boost some interest and show other youngsters there’s an opportunity that I can have chance or compete.” said Ragland.

Sadie also says her work ethic wouldn’t be what it is today without the people she surrounds herself with.

“I’m just surrounded by the most amazing people and my parents. I have some huge role models that I’ve looked up to and i really know no different than to work your hardest and surround yourself with the best people,” said Sadie.

Sadie says since she showed her first steer she has had a passion for agriculture and livestock.

She hopes to attend Texas A&M University after high school to get her degree in Animal Science.

