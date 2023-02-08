Who's Hiring?
Pantex hosting 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event

Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February.
Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will be hosting the 2023 Introduce a Girl to Engineering event for February.

The event will be on February 23, with session available at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Region 16 Education Services Center on Bell Street.

Both session available are now full, but you can register to be on the waiting list.

To register on the waiting list, email igte-px@pxy12.doe.gov

The deadline to register is Friday, February 17.

