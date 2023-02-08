Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man headed to 57th straight Super Bowl

An 86-year-old from Maine is set to attend his 57th straight Super Bowl game. (Credit: WGME via CNN Newsource)
By WGME Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) - Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is one Super Bowl superfan who will attend for the 57th year in a row.

On Wednesday morning, Don Crisman, 86, will head west for another Super Bowl.

“I keep saying, ‘I’m going to give up,’ but there’s something inside that says, ‘You got to go,’” he said.

This year, he said is hoping to bring his daughter along with him.

“She’s been my lifeline for the last six years, and getting around is not like it used to be. And sometimes I have to use a wheelchair if it’s a great distance,” he said.

Keeping the streak alive is also a big expense, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help Crisman.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
Trey Geenleaf
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

Latest News

Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden
This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row...
GRAPHIC: Former Memphis officer sent photo of Tyre Nichols after beating, new documents show
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes