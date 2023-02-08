Who's Hiring?
Eastern New Mexico University announces spring enrollment is up

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University’s enrollment numbers are up since last Spring.

ENMU enjoyed an almost eight percent increase since the Spring of 2022 going from 4,490 students to 4,849 students.

Numbers significantly inclined in undergraduate, graduate, and transfer student enrollment.

ENMU saw a nineteen percent increase in transfer students and a 5.3 percent increase in graduate students.

The President and Chancellor of ENMU, Dr. James Johnston, tells us that this news is exciting for the university.

“Just happy to see so many on campus and so many returning looking for that higher education opportunity,” said Dr. Johnston.

Johnston says that the increase in numbers comes from the dedication of the faculty and staff and ENMU to ensure that their students succeed.

“So I think again as long as we can provide that affordable and accessible college experience he believes people will continue to enroll,” said Dr Johnston.

