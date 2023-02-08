Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Company reports their corporate results on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger.

The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment company’s global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

Iger returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company says the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company. As of Oct. 1, Disney employed 220,000 people, of which about 166,000 worked in the U.S. and 54,000 internationally.

In its latest results, solid growth at Disney’s theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

Disney said Wednesday that it earned $1.28 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the three months through Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $1.1 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 99 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 8% to $23.51 billion from $21.82 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.44 billion.

The latest results marked the first quarterly snapshot since Bob Iger’s return as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek.

In a statement, Iger said the company is embarking on a “significant transformation” that management believes will lead to improved profitability at the company’s streaming business.

The company said Disney+ ended the quarter with 161.8 million subscribers, down 1% from since Oct. 1. Hulu and ESPN+ each posted a 2% increase in paid subscribers during the quarter.

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, rose 3% in after-hours trading.

___

This story has been updated to show that Disney earned $1.28 billion in the quarter, not $1.28 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis.
Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car

Latest News

Eastern New Mexico University’s enrollment numbers are up since last Spring.
Eastern New Mexico University announces spring enrollment is up
An Amarillo man who has been convicted in the year 1999 for shooting three teen boys in their...
Amarillo man who shot and killed 3 teens in 1999 faces execution
Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during...
2 teens arrested after short chase for multiple vehicle burglaries at WT campus
Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple...
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead