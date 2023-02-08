Who's Hiring?
‘Definitely a way of personalizing education’: WT professors learning to use AI in classrooms

VIDEO: WT professors learning to use AI in classrooms
By Nicole Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Artificial Intelligence has moved into academics, allowing students to write entire papers with a few key words and clicks.

Though concerns of cheating and plagiarism - professors are learning how to incorporate AI into their classrooms and use it as a ‘positive’ tool.

“It can elevate so many student efforts and so many student activities, and we just have to get ahead of it,” said Bruce Wardlow, Open Educational Resources Librarian at Cornette Library.

Wardlow says students can use AI to help begin assignments when they might feel too overwhelmed.

“There’s nothing more intimidating than a blank page. That’s one of the biggest strengths from a student perspective of using this stuff is it gets rid of the blank page. Then you can say, well, that’s not a great answer, but I can write a better answer than that,” said Wardlow.

Wardlow adds AI can be used to help better understand things - and summarize topics that may be complicated for some.

“If you just struggle in general you can have the ChatGPT summarize things for you. Work through different things explain different aspects. It’s definitely a way of personalizing education for your needs. That is incredibly valuable,” said Wardlow.

Dr. Beth Garcia says though she does not see plagiarism often, she is now more informed on how to use AI for education rather than for cheating.

“I really think that a college student pays for this experience. I want them to have the knowledge so it doesn’t make me nervous. After a training and professional development like this and seeing how we can use it in a positive manner, how we can look forward it made me feel a lot better to have that learning today,” said Dr. Garcia, Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs and Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

