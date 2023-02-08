Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth during a drug bust at S. Mirror Street.

According to the complaint, a judge signed a warrant for officials to search a home owned by Landis Barrow and Curtis Gardner.

Law Enforcement agents knew prior to the investigation that Gardner and Barrow used the house for storing the drugs.

While officials were securing the home, they saw Barrow leaving as the agents were entering the house.

Several others including Gardner were arrested.

When officials searched the home they found multiple types of drugs, two firearms, money and packaging material for drug trades.

Among other items, officials found evidence such as bundles of methamphetamine, licenses and passports belonging to Barrow in the home.

The complaint says, while agents were securing the home, 911 operators were receiving calls from Barrow claiming he ran out of the house because people were shooting at him.

Barrow was referring to the noise of the flash-bang device used during the search warrant.

Agents later found Barrow at Pine Street, and was arrested.

Other parties that were at the house confirmed that Barrow was in the house during the search warrant.

Gardner who is already a convicted felon, confirmed that he stays at the home despite the presence of firearms.

According to street estimates, the methamphetamine was worth around $500,000.

