Cold North Wind Tomorrow, Light Snow Possible

Temperatures were mild today in the low 50s with light winds and sunshine, but we are tracking major changes for tomorrow. A strong cold front will surge into our area by daybreak and will being much colder air and blustery winds to the region. Highs will only make the upper 30s, but the wind will generate wind chills in the 20s all day. Some light snow will be possible, but accumulations at this time appear to be minimal.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.