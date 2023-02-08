Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today.

“The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, steak president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The pallets consist of ground beef, pork roast, and whole turkeys. The donation also includes two pallets of meat for ADVO.

“Meat and protein is in high demand, through everyone that we serve. They’ve really stepped up over many years, but for sure today to help start, we’re fairly fresh into the new year so it will help us start the year off right,” said Zack Wilson, executive director, HPFB.

The donation of meat will help alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

High Plains Food Bank donation
High Plains Food Bank donation(kfda)
High Plains Food Bank donation
High Plains Food Bank donation(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis.
Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car

Latest News

VIDEO: West Texas A&M University spring enrollment down, retention rates rise for freshmen
VIDEO: West Texas A&M University spring enrollment down, retention rates rise for freshmen
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022
Lubbock Cooper West Elementary dedicated a bench to Conrad Thomlinson, a 4th grader who was...
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash