Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today.

“The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, steak president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The pallets consist of ground beef, pork roast, and whole turkeys. The donation also includes two pallets of meat for ADVO.

“Meat and protein is in high demand, through everyone that we serve. They’ve really stepped up over many years, but for sure today to help start, we’re fairly fresh into the new year so it will help us start the year off right,” said Zack Wilson, executive director, HPFB.

The donation of meat will help alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

High Plains Food Bank donation (kfda)

