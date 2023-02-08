Bushland Lady Falcons win district title with undefeated record, Lady Dons clinch 3rd in district race

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball regular season officially wrapped up on Tuesday.

The Palo Duro Lady Dons had a chance to clinch the 3rd seed in the district with a win over Caprock. The Lady Dons got off to a great start, but Caprock quickly climbed back into the game. It came down to the final seconds. Caprock had two chances to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go but missed both. Palo Duro prevailed, 46-43.

Alana Davis and Aubri McClain led the way for the Lady Dons with 12 points each. Alyssia Johnson was the top scorer of the night for the Lady Longhorns with 16 while Vannesa Byrd posted 11 points.

In Bushland, it was a back-and-forth battle between the Lady Falcons and the Canadian Lady Wildcats. Canadian also had a chance late to tie or take the lead. Chloe Cochran (10 points) came up with the clutch defensive play to get the steal which clinched the victory for Bushland after some free throws from Emma Troxell (27 points).

With the win, the Bushland Lady Falcons clinched the district championship with a perfect, undefeated district record.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.