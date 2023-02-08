Who's Hiring?
Audi Luckey and Cole Purcell dominate in Palo Duro and Bushland wins

Video: Audi Luckey and Cole Purcell dominate in Palo Duro and Bushland wins
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In boys basketball tonight, two players stared for the Palo Duro Dons and the Bushland Falcons.

Bushland had a tight battle with Canadian in a low scoring game, but Cole Purcell shined. The star senior guard had 22 of the Falcons 35 points including the game-winner and Bushland came away with the 35-32 win.

As for Palo Duro, it was a blowout win over Caprock led by Audi Luckey. He posted 27 points in the game and Palo Duro took down Caprock 82-55.

The Dons next game is on Tuesday against Amarillo High after an open date Friday. The Falcons will play Spearman on Friday.

