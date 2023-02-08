Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo fire officials: Cause of house fire last night caused by improper throwing of smoke materials

Amarillo Fire officials said the cause of a home fire last night was due to improperly throwing...
Amarillo Fire officials said the cause of a home fire last night was due to improperly throwing smoking materials into a trash.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire officials said the cause of a home fire last night was due to improperly throwing smoking materials into a trash.

Last night, fire crews with Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a fire in the area of Terry Street and North Polk Street.

Crews found a small residential structure with light smoke coming from an open front door.

More fire units were called to assist because there were reports of people inside.

Firefighters found the fire in a back corner of the house and put it out. They did not find anyone inside.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials into a waste basket.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis.
Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car

Latest News

High Plains Food Bank donation
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
VIDEO: West Texas A&M University spring enrollment down, retention rates rise for freshmen
VIDEO: West Texas A&M University spring enrollment down, retention rates rise for freshmen
news
VIDEO: Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65