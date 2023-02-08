Amarillo fire officials: Cause of house fire last night caused by improper throwing of smoke materials

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire officials said the cause of a home fire last night was due to improperly throwing smoking materials into a trash.

Last night, fire crews with Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a fire in the area of Terry Street and North Polk Street.

Crews found a small residential structure with light smoke coming from an open front door.

More fire units were called to assist because there were reports of people inside.

Firefighters found the fire in a back corner of the house and put it out. They did not find anyone inside.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials into a waste basket.

