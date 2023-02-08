Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building.

Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston.

“Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community goes bigger,” said Victoria Medley, Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. “That’s where we’re starting to have to address those issues. We have to be able to be more proactive in the sense it’s not going to happen overnight.”

The majority of animals brought in were strays and the second highest were surrendered by owners.

The city says they are working to change the way citizens respond to animals and animal ownership.

“If people are going to adopt a pet or if they’re going to have a pet they really look at what it entails to have one,” said Medley. “Do you have a good fence? Is somebody there to play with it? Can it have proper attention? So just really trying to work with the community on understanding what that means.”

Since January 2023 AAMW has taken in 654 animals, 152 pets have been adopted, 232 have been returned to owners or relocated and 338 have been euthanized. For daily updates on AAMW totals click here.

The city is asking for your help with the overpopulation issue by calling if there has been an animal bite, if you have barking complaints, and if you notice a stray problem. AAMW has also made an online form for you to report these, for the form click here.

The city says not enough animals are spayed or neutered and doing so cuts down on unwanted animals.

“If our citizens will spay and neuter their animals that will help tremendously not only with population but also with strays with animals getting out so we ask our community to please spay and neuter your animal,” said Medley.

Every pet adopted from the AAMW will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Affordable places you can visit to do your part to keep the city’s intake numbers down:

  • P.E.T.S clinic nonprofit: male cat $35, female cat $45, male dog $60, female dog $60 visit their website to set an appointment.
  • Critters without Litters Vouchers can be purchased at Critter Camp, located at 6106 W. Rockwell Rd, Amarillo, TX 79118. If you have any questions, call 806-655-8444.

