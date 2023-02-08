2 teens arrested after short chase for multiple vehicle burglaries at WT campus

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during the evening.

According to officials, on Feb. 8, at around 2:30 a.m., officers arrested the teens who were suspected to have burglarized around 13 vehicles, not including those that happened on campus.

Officers say they found a vehicle that was involved in a burglary on campus according to the descriptions from the WT Police Department.

That car was identified alongside another vehicle that was later found to have been a stolen vehicle.

Officials attempted to stop the vehicle, which resulted in a pursuit.

The car crashed shortly after the pursuit into a parked car on the side of the road.

The stolen vehicle also drove away and was found crashed in another area in Canyon.

After the suspect’s car crashed, the passengers fled on foot and were later arrested.

WT Police and Randall County Sheriff’s Office worked together to capture the suspects.

The driver, 18-year-old Elliot Patterson, was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and a separate traffic offense.

The a 17-year-old passenger was arrested for evading arrest.

If you have any video from the evening of Feb. 7 into the morning of Feb. 8 in the area of 28th St. and 8th Ave, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.