Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 teens arrested after short chase for multiple vehicle burglaries at WT campus

Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during...
Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during the evening.(WABI)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement have arrested two teens for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during the evening.

According to officials, on Feb. 8, at around 2:30 a.m., officers arrested the teens who were suspected to have burglarized around 13 vehicles, not including those that happened on campus.

Officers say they found a vehicle that was involved in a burglary on campus according to the descriptions from the WT Police Department.

That car was identified alongside another vehicle that was later found to have been a stolen vehicle.

Officials attempted to stop the vehicle, which resulted in a pursuit.

The car crashed shortly after the pursuit into a parked car on the side of the road.

The stolen vehicle also drove away and was found crashed in another area in Canyon.

After the suspect’s car crashed, the passengers fled on foot and were later arrested.

WT Police and Randall County Sheriff’s Office worked together to capture the suspects.

The driver, 18-year-old Elliot Patterson, was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and a separate traffic offense.

The a 17-year-old passenger was arrested for evading arrest.

If you have any video from the evening of Feb. 7 into the morning of Feb. 8 in the area of 28th St. and 8th Ave, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

block

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis.
Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car

Latest News

Amarillo Fire officials said the cause of a home fire last night was due to improperly throwing...
Amarillo fire officials: Cause of house fire last night caused by improper throwing of smoke materials
Eastern New Mexico University’s enrollment numbers are up since last Spring.
Eastern New Mexico University announces spring enrollment is up
An Amarillo man who has been convicted in the year 1999 for shooting three teen boys in their...
Amarillo man who shot and killed 3 teens in 1999 faces execution
Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home