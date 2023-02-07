Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0

VIDEO: Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night.

The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.

For the Lady Sandies, Lily Sobey led the way with a hat trick (3 goals) in the match. Mollie Ferro and Lilly Cook finished with two goals each.

