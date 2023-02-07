Little of This, Little of That

As you wake up on Tuesday, temperatures are going to be a bit cooler than what we saw to start the week. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and highs will top out in the 40°s for much of the area. Along with the clouds, we could see a sprinkle or two, or for some, a couple of snowflakes. But accumulation totals will be near non-existent. Winds will be blustery as well, leading to temperatures feeling cooler than they really are. Some snow showers could return to the forecast on Thursday, so we’ll monitor closely.

