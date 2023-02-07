G.O.A.T. of the Week: Tatyana Gaspar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies are one of the best basketball teams in the state of Texas. One of the players at the center of that success is team captain Tatyana Gaspar.

Some might consider her the glue piece, the leader, but her teammates just prefer to call her mom.

“They’ve always called her mom because she is like having your mom along with you.” Lady Sandies head coach Jeff Williams said. “She is just the one that gives great advice, is the young lady that takes care of them.”

“Every time anybody asks me for anything, I have it.” Gaspar said. “‘Do you have Advil?’ I have it. ‘Do you have a band-aid?’ I have it. I definitely get it from my mom. If you have a definition of prepared as a person, it would be her.”

Tatyana’s contributions go far beyond Advil and band-aids on gameday. Gaspar leads the Lady Sandies in charges taken this season.

A trait that head coach Jeff Williams feels speaks volumes of her character.

“She’ll sacrafice her body for the betterment of the team, it just shows that she’s bought in and she’s tough and she’ll take a bump or bruise to win a ball game.” Coach Williams said.

“I just think they’re fun.” Gaspar said of taking charges. “I love doing them, people ask me if they hurt or anyhting and I honestly don’t even feel them anymore. It’s like a layup for me.”

For Gaspar, it all comes back to giving and helping others.

Those two motivations resulted in her winning the team’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes MVP award for two straight seasons.

“I live as Jesus would. I mean I really do.” Gaspar said. “I know that kindness is one of his main things. I try to incorporate that every single day in everything I do. I try to look at things positively and that helps me be kind all the time, just that positiveness.”

Gaspar has made a big impact in her time at Amarillo High both on and off the court.

After high school, she hopes to become a teacher and continue to have a positive impact on young kids across the panhandle.

