Georgia-Pacific facility in Quanah permanently closing

QUANAH, Texas (KFDA) - Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, LLC in Quanah, will be permanently closing their doors.

The Texas Gypsum facility located at 4164 TX-Loop, will be laying of all employees on April 1.

Some employees will stay past layoff date to help with the shutdown.

All affected employees will be given 60 days’ pay with benefits.

The total layoff number is 158.

