Amarillo Fire Marshal investigating house fire Tuesday morning
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Marshal is investigating after a house caught fire Tuesday morning.
About 6:12 a.m., fire crews arrived to a house fire in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and South Rusk Street.
Firefighters found a house fully engulfed and quickly worked to contain the fire so it wouldn’t spread to a house on the south.
A police officer helped a evacuate a neighbor. No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
