Amarillo Fire Marshal investigating house fire Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Marshal is investigating after a house caught fire Tuesday morning.

About 6:12 a.m., fire crews arrived to a house fire in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and South Rusk Street.

Firefighters found a house fully engulfed and quickly worked to contain the fire so it wouldn’t spread to a house on the south.

A police officer helped a evacuate a neighbor. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Crews working on a fire. (kfda)

Crews working on a fire. (kfda)

Crews working on a fire. (kfda)

Crews are working on a house fire. (kfda)

Crews are working on a house fire. (kfda)

Crews are working on a house fire. (kfda)

Crews are working on a house fire. (kfda)

Crews are working on a house fire. (kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.