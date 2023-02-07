Few Flakes Few Drops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak storm system will pull out from the southwestern part of the country and move over the Panhandle on Tuesday. Not much moisture for the system to work with but a few scattered light rain showers, even some snowflakes are possible. Accumulation or impacts are not in the forecast as of Monday evening. Another weak storm comes by on Thursday, followed by a third on Monday. The Monday storms has a bit better chance of some measurable rain at this point. Temperature float above and below average for the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.