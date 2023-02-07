Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Few Flakes Few Drops

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak storm system will pull out from the southwestern part of the country and move over the Panhandle on Tuesday. Not much moisture for the system to work with but a few scattered light rain showers, even some snowflakes are possible. Accumulation or impacts are not in the forecast as of Monday evening. Another weak storm comes by on Thursday, followed by a third on Monday. The Monday storms has a bit better chance of some measurable rain at this point. Temperature float above and below average for the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
Trey Geenleaf
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks

Latest News

Few Flakes Few Drops
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
The Warmth Comes to an End
Monday Outlook with Shelden 2/6
Monday Outlook with Shelden 2/6
Shelden Web Graphic
One Last Warm Day