Cooler air has settled in behind a cold front. After a few days with highs near 70, afternoon temps today are only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly nights and mornings will be in the forecast now with lows in the upper 20s to near 30, while highs tomorrow make the low 50s. Another push of cold air along with some wind and a few flurries can be expected on Thursday.

