Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis.

According to officials, on Monday, February 6, at around 9:18 p.m., Clovis police received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian ay 7th and Jones Street.

The caller said a woman had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found an injured woman in the road.

The driver of the car was a 16-year-old child who was not injured.

The woman was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

