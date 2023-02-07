Who's Hiring?
Canyon’s Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon’s star quarterback is staying in Canyon. Derrick Clements will be heading just a few minutes down the road to join the West Texas A&M Buffaloes football team next season.

“Growing around WT my whole life, going to the games, all the sports, it’s kind of like home but it’s a new home.” Clements said. “I had the conversation with Coach Lynn that I’ve always played quarterback, but I’m willing to work for the team and help the team no matter what they need me to do. I can play any position that they need me at. I just have to work hard and learn those things and do my best to help the team out.”

It wasn’t an easy journey for Clements. He was off to a stellar start to his senior year until a collarbone injury cut his final high school football season short.

“Going down in the season, you kind of have those doubts in your mind if you can really make that next stage and go and play ball in college.” Clements said of his mindset after the injury. “I didn’t really let that get to me. I’ve been working hard on rehab on the shoulder. I’ve been working out, running, doing all the things to get to that next level to play collegiate sports. It sucks, but i didn’t let it get to me and I wanted to prove that I could still be up on that big stage.”

Clements stayed committed to helping the team in any way he could. As a result, he’ll have the opportunity to continue his playing days at the Division II level.

“There’s a little validation that this kid still did everything right.” Coach Winfrey said of his now former quarterback. “He busted his butt for us the last six years getting ready for this moment. One little injury in a game, a collarbone, isn’t going to change who he is. He kept working, he kept being a leader. Our leadership council and our captains would meet all the time, and nothing ever changed for Derrek. Well, actually it did change, he amped up the kind of leader he was.”

Clements will join his teammate Javin Cash as well as a slew of other players from across the Texas panhandle on the West Texas A&M roster next season in the hopes of working his way into a big role for his hometown team.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

