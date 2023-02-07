Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Botanical Garden is hosting ‘That’s Amore’ Valentine’s Day Dinner

Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner.
Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner.(Source: Amarillo Botanical Gardens)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner.

The event will feature live music by Esquire Jazz Band and be catered by Pescarez Italian Restaurant.

The dinner will be on Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., admission is $110 per couple.

Cocktail attire is encouraged.

For tickets call (806) 352-6513 and for more information call (727) 318-7322.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Geenleaf
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

Latest News

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, LLC in Quanah, will be permanently closing their doors
Georgia-Pacific facility in Quanah permanently closing
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Crews working on a fire.
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty