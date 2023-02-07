Amarillo Botanical Garden is hosting ‘That’s Amore’ Valentine’s Day Dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner.

The event will feature live music by Esquire Jazz Band and be catered by Pescarez Italian Restaurant.

The dinner will be on Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., admission is $110 per couple.

Cocktail attire is encouraged.

For tickets call (806) 352-6513 and for more information call (727) 318-7322.

