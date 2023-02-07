1 dog dead, house declared total loss after fire in Booker
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOOKER, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews responded to a fire that resulted one dog dead and a house declared a total loss in Booker.
According to officials, crews were called around 4:35 p.m. about a house fire.
Prerryton Fire EMS, Booker Fire Department and Town Of Darrouzett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The home was declared a total loss and the family also lost a dog in the fire.
