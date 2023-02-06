Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services offering energy assistance and free tax services

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services.

People attending will be given information about how to access billing assistance resources.

Customers will be able to:

  • Speak with experts about energy assistance programs
  • Learn about energy-saving tips to help reduce future bills
  • Connect with other local organizations that provide additional resources and support
  • Review program application details and potentially submit applications

The event will take place at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, on 1401 S. Polk St. from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 to p.m. on Wednesday.

Those who wish to fill out applications for energy assistance should bring identification and proof of income documents for all household members and copies of latest utility bills.

The free tax return service will be on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highland Park Administrative Building.

Services will also be available at the North Branch Library.

They will have IRS certified volunteers who will prepare and e-file your tax returns.

Please bring valid government issued ID for anyone 18+ years and Social Security Card for all household members.

