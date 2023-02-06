Who's Hiring?
The Warmth Comes to an End

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After seeing spring-like temperatures for the past few days, a cold front will come through later tonight, cooling things down. Lows tonight will drop into the low 30′s. Tomorrow looks to be more of a cooler and cloudy day with a couple of light rain/snow showers possible in some areas. That chance lasts through the night tomorrow night before clearing out, setting up for a warmer and drier Wednesday. We look to warm back up into the 60′s by the time the weekend arrives.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

