Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo

Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel...
Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend.

29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday.

Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel near 46th and East I-40 yesterday. APD arrested Greenleaf yesterday and identified him today.

Greenleaf was booked into Potter County jail.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning

Latest News

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favourite drinks
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer