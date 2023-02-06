Who's Hiring?
One Last Warm Day

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After a toasty Sunday, temperatures ought to still be warm today, albeit a bit breezy. For your Monday, expect daytime highs in the 60°s & 70°s, with winds out of the west around 10 to 20 mph. Now, going into tonight, winds shift out of the north at about 20+ mph dropping temperatures down below freezing overnight, setting the stage for below average temps on Tuesday. For Tuesday as well, we could see a shot for some rain/snow mixture late in the day, but confidence is lower right now, so check back often for changes to the outlook.

