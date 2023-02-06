New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favourite drinks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter what your drink of choice is, these three businesses are sure to have something you’ll like.

Dutch Bros new construction:

Construction has started for the 7th Dutch Bros. in Amarillo, located at 45th and Bell.

“No matter how much, whether it’s coffee drinks are in an area, I feel like we could all live together in the same space,” said Codie Parret, regional operator for Dutch Bros. “What separates us is people come in for the coffee but they stay for the conversation.”

Each location has a goal to make its own micro-community.

“With us growing, the more places that we can get to the more of an impact we can have creating that small community, within the community and just creating those connections so the wider we can get, the more we can give,” said Parret.

Feng Cha:

A new Boba Tea place, Feng Cha, has opened on Gem Lake Road.

Feng Cha specializes in Boba Tea which has a tea base with tapioca balls.

“It all started because of a dream and an addiction actually, I’ve always been in love with boba at a very young age and I wanted to bring something new and different to Amarillo,” said MaI-Vy Hoang, owner of Feng Cha.

Its most popular drinks include fresh fruit teas and dirty boba.

The owner of Feng Cha says she started this business as a way to give back to the community.

“Honestly, I wanted to do a business where I can have a profit so I can do charity,” said Dr. Hoang. “I wanted to start it out as a local charity first and I would like to do more abroad.”

HTeaO new location

HTeaO is expanding to a new location off of 45th and Teckla.

A Facebook page has been made to announce the grand opening details and giveaway opportunities.

Whether you love tea, boba, or coffee Dutch Bros, Feng Cha, and HTeaO have something for you.

