Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, although his punishment is yet to be determined.
Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, although his punishment is yet to be determined.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning.

Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, however, his punishment is yet to be determined. At this time, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing updates from inside the courtroom:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
Trey Geenleaf
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans

Latest News

Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M...
Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala
The Amarillo Symphony’s performance on January 20, and January 21, will be moved to the...
Amarillo Symphony Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto moving to Civic Center
The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Still will be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center next...
77th U.S. Army Band to perform free music event at Amarillo Civic Center
news
VIDEO: Sharpened Iron Studios premiering first feature film
The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”
Center City’s Electric Light Parade theme ‘Christmas Around the World’ will be hosted this Friday