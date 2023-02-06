Who's Hiring?
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run

26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs police have a driver in custody after a deadly hit and run that killed two pedestrians on Friday evening.

Police say 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs and 27-year-old Octavia Throssel from California were walking their dog when they were struck by a company truck driven by 26-year-old Anthony Baca, also from Hobbs.

The collision happened in the 600 block of west Apache around 6 p.m.

Jackson and Throssel both died from their injuries.

Officers gathered evidence from witnesses, business surveillance footage, social media posts and a phoned-in tip to identify a company vehicle that had been involved in a traffic accident the night before.

Detectives found Baca at his residence, and he agreed to come down to the Hobbs Police Department for an interview. During the interview, Baca confirmed that he was driving in the area of Apache during the time of the incident and said, “I knew I had hit something… a dog or a deer.”

Baca said he was worried about damage to the truck because he had not been with the company very long and “had to get the truck home.”

Baca told detectives that when he saw posts on social media the morning after the incident, he knew he had to speak with police.

Baca has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter – 4th Degree Felony (2 counts); Tampering with Evidence – 4th Degree Felony; Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury – 4th Degree Felony; Cruelty to Animals – Misdemeanor; Careless Driving – Misdemeanor.

He is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail with no bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you report it by calling dispatch at 575-397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also message police privately on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

