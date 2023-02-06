Clovis suspends plastic recycling program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has suspended their plastic recycling program.

According to a release by the city, effective immediately plastic will be removed completely from recycling materials.

The city asks residents to place their plastics in their regular trash.

Other recycling materials such as tin cans, cardboard can be dropped off in front of Albertsons and Walmart.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.