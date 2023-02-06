Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old.

After about 25 minutes of deliberation on Monday afternoon, the jury sentenced Castillo to life in prison. He was also saddled with a fine of $10,000.

Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year, with presiding Judge William R Eichman II; closing arguments were Friday afternoon.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following information may be disturbing to some readers.

Castillo’s defense attorney and the assistant district attorney both referenced the major evidence presented in the case.

Investigators presented medical evidence of abuse. The girl also told a nurse someone hurt her, referencing Castillo.

Sullivan said the medical evidence presented was not enough to prove the young girl was sexually assaulted and the conditions investigators observed may have other causes.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd stated Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime.

