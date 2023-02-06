Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo, 33(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old.

After about 25 minutes of deliberation on Monday afternoon, the jury sentenced Castillo to life in prison. He was also saddled with a fine of $10,000.

Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year, with presiding Judge William R Eichman II; closing arguments were Friday afternoon.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following information may be disturbing to some readers.

Castillo’s defense attorney and the assistant district attorney both referenced the major evidence presented in the case.

Investigators presented medical evidence of abuse. The girl also told a nurse someone hurt her, referencing Castillo.

Sullivan said the medical evidence presented was not enough to prove the young girl was sexually assaulted and the conditions investigators observed may have other causes.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd stated Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime.

The jury was deliberating for around 30 minutes before finding Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford, according to DPS
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
Trey Geenleaf
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans

Latest News

Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and...
Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services offering energy assistance and free tax services
The City of Clovis has suspended their plastic recycling program.
Clovis suspends plastic recycling program
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
The City of Sanford has cancelled the water boil notice that went into effect last week.
Sanford water boil notice cancelled