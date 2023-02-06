Alzheimer’s Association partnering with WT to bring Dementia Support Group to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo.

WT’s Department of Communication Disorders is partnering with The Alzheimer’s Association to offer simultaneous groups for individuals living with dementia and caregivers.

This service will begin February 8, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 720 S. Tyler Street.

The meetings will be weekly and is open to anyone who is or has dealt with dementia.

For questions and more information, call (806) 272-3900.

